Pablo Larraín Opens Up About “Spencer” And Why Kristen Stewart Was Perfect To Play Princess Diana

“I thought she was fearless. I thought she was confident and she wanted to do this and she needed to do this,” Pablo Larraín told BuzzFeed News in a recent interview.
Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff
Posted on November 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET
Table of Contents
With movies, documentaries, and even broadway musicals, it’s fair to say that Princess Diana’s life has been chronicled from almost every angle imaginable.
But the latest movie attempting to capture the legacy of the beloved icon, simply titled Spencer, has taken a different approach to the path well-trodden, opting to create a “fable from a true tragedy” instead of something that is entirely based on fact.
Of course, Spencer isn’t the first interpretation of Princess Diana’s life, but it’s one that identifies itself as a work of fiction from the very beginning — something other versions have failed to do.
“It’s the only way to do it,” Pablo Larraín, the director of Spencer, told BuzzFeed News in a recent interview. “You have to start with things that are real, and that’s why, before the movie starts you can read on the screen that it says it’s a fable from a true tragedy.”
In fact, Pablo would go as far as to say that it’s “not possible” to create a biopic that’s a true and complete reflection of a person – especially one as well-known and loved as Diana.
This interpretation of Diana’s story is led by an impressive Kristen Stewart, who is already stoking Oscar buzz for her performance, something that likely won’t have come as a surprise to Pablo.
It’s fair to say that Kristen’s performance shuts down any criticism of her casting in the role, nailing the all-important accent as well as encapsulating the “mystery” of Diana.
And although you might assume it took a while to find the perfect Diana to lead the movie, it actually happened pretty quickly during a phone call between Pablo and Kristen.
The story of Princess Diana is one that’s been recounted in multiple forms numerous times over the years. However, the person at the center of it all, despite being one of the most well-known people in the world, is still shrouded in mystery.
At its core, Pablo believes that Spencer is a movie about motherhood, something that seems fitting for a woman who appeared to adore her children more than anything else.
And so what is Pablo’s desire for Spencer as it prepares to be unveiled to the world?
Spencer is due to be released on November 5.
