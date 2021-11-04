Pablo Larraín Opens Up About “Spencer” And Why Kristen Stewart Was Perfect To Play Princess Diana



Frederic Batier courtesy of STX Films



As The Crown brought Diana’s character into the forefront, for example, her brother said there should be a disclaimer that explains the story is fiction based on true events, calling it “unfair” that people might take what they see as being fact.

“I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that: ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events,'” he previously said. “I worry people do think [the show] is gospel, and that’s unfair.”