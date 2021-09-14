P2P exchange Paxful integrates Lightning Network By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
P2P exchange Paxful integrates Lightning Network

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange Paxful has integrated Lightning Network into its platform, giving its 7 million users access to near-instant (BTC) transfers.

The new feature gives users the ability to send and receive BTC from their Paxful Wallet in a matter of seconds and with much lower fees than existing blockchain transactions, the company announced Tuesday.