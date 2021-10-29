P2E Project Good Games Guild Raises $1.7M in Funds By CoinQuora

P2E Project Good Games Guild Raises $1.7M in Funds



Good Games Guild raised $1.7 million in a fundraising round.

NGC led the round along with many other prominent investors.

Players can enjoy multiple perks on the platform.

The Play-to-Earn (P2E) game hub — Good Game Guild just closed a seed fundraising round. To note, the round made a collection of $1.7 million from a wide range of prominent investors.

Specifically, NGC led this fundraising round with many other investors. These include Alves Ventures, AU21, Basics Capital, Chromia, Dutch Crypto Investor, ExNetwork Capital, and Fomocraft Ventures.

In addition, others that joined include Kyros Ventures, LD Capital, Mapleblock, Master Ventures, OIG, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Titan Ventures, Twin Apex Capital, Scorpio VC, Signal Ventures, and Kieran from Illuvium.

The CEO of Good Games Guild — Aditia Kinarang says,

Good Games Guild is not just an organization, it is a movement. Our vision is that everyone can and should make a living by playing games, and this vision bonds players, game developers, and content creators who have taken part in our movement. Thanks to all our investors, our goal of becoming the biggest metaverse economy, with millions of guild members in the future, is soon becoming a reality.

In detail, the Good Games Guild is a gaming hub for P2E games based on collectible tokens and NFTs. The brand aims to become the largest virtual economy hub. To do so, it will sponsor users in P2E games and offer the chance to collect and trade digital assets.

Additionally, the brand will sponsor players once they set up an initial deposit of NFTs. This will ensure their entry into the P2E environment. In fact, players who have already done so can begin to rent the assets within a game. In exchange, they get a share of the renter’s profits.

Lastly, the platform’s associated GGG token will entitle holders to exclusive content, DAO governance rights, and rewards. Certainly, Good Games Guild has set itself up to be a very exciting project. Indeed, it will be very exciting to see where the project will go next.

