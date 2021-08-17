Oxford Properties buys KKR warehouses in $2.2-billion deal

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Oxford Properties Group agreed to buy a portfolio of industrial properties from KKR & Co. for about US$2.2 billion as online shopping continues to drive investors toward warehouses.

Oxford, the real estate arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, is acquiring 149 distribution properties in 12 U.S. markets, including Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago and Tampa, according to a statement Tuesday.

Warehouses were a hot corner of commercial real estate even before the pandemic, with investors betting on the rise of e-commerce and demand for quick shipping. COVID-19 pushed consumers to shop online even more, fuelling more investment in logistics properties.

“This transaction is an important next step for Oxford to build a large scale industrial business in the U.S.,” Ankit Bhatt, Oxford’s vice president of investments, said in the release. “Growing our U.S. industrial business is one of Oxford’s highest conviction global investment strategies as we continue to build, buy and invest in the physical infrastructure that serves the digital economy.”