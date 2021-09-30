Oxford Nanopore eyes $4.7 billion market value in London debut By Reuters

(Reuters) – Biotech group Oxford Nanopore Technologies is set to start trading in London on Thursday with a market capitalisation of about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.65 billion) at an offer price 425 pence per share.
The company, which specialises in DNA sequencing and provides rapid COVID-19 tests to Britain’s national health services, aims to sell 524 million pounds worth of shares in its initial public offering. It set its IPO price towards the upper end of an earlier range.
($1 = 0.7311 pounds)
