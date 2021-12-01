Oxford High School Shooter Identified As Ethan Crumbley–Charged With First-Degree Murder & Terrorism (Update)

According to the Associated Press, the shooter accused of the Oxford High School mass shooting is 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

On Wednesday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald didn’t list a motive but did say that the incident that claimed four lives was premeditated. She also stated there was a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police.

Crumbley has been charged with attempted murder, murder, and terrorism causing death.

Just hours before, officials revealed Crumbley’s father bought the gun he used four days before the mass shooting.

According to reports, the semi-automatic weapon that the accused 15-year-old killer used during the mass shooting was bought on Nov 26th, just four days before the tragic incident took place.

It’s also reported that police also searched the shooter’s home and seized “several long guns.”

According to reports, Crumbley posted a cryptic message on social media before the school shooting.

“And it appears the signs on social media were there. Before his pages were removed, the alleged shooter posted what looked like a countdown, His Instagram page is under black death – which says ‘Now I become death – destroyer of worlds – see you tomorrow Oxford.’”

President Biden expressed his feelings towards the shooting and stated, “My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” adding, “That whole community has to be in a state of shock right now.”

Crumbley is being held at Oakland County Children’s Village, a juvenile detention facility. He was also placed on suicide watch and is checked on every 15 minutes.

