Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Faces 24 Charges & Pleads Not Guilty–Bond Denied (Update)

Accused Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, has entered a plea of not guilty and is being held at the Oxford County Jail in isolation.

While the judge verbally listed the 24 charges against the 15-year-old, he was mostly mute during the virtual arraignment until he responded that he understood the charges brought against him. His parents were also on Zoom during the arraignment.

Crumbley is officially charged with: 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a crime, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and one count of terrorism.

As previously reported, Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring eight other people, including a teacher, on Tuesday morning. The accused walked the halls of the school with a semi-automatic handgun purchased by his father on Black Friday.

Reports are now saying that Ethan and his parents met with school officials hours before the mass shooting took place, according to Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Crumbley also posted a cryptic message on social media before the school shooting.

“And it appears the signs on social media were there. Before his pages were removed, the alleged shooter posted what looked like a countdown, His Instagram page is under black death – which says ‘Now I become death – destroyer of worlds – see you tomorrow Oxford.’”

Prosecutor Karen McDonald also stated that her office is considering bringing charges against the parents. More information will be shared at a later date.

