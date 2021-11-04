Owner of Canada’s Most Valuable Mall Plans to Add Apartments

Article content (Bloomberg) — The owner of Canada’s most valuable shopping mall is planning to add apartment buildings to that property and two others around Toronto, creating mixed-use neighborhoods that invite renters to live where they shop. Oxford Properties Group’s plans for rental apartment towers at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Canada’s most productive mall by sales per square foot, are still in an early stage, Chief Executive Officer Michael Turner said. But construction has begun at the Square One Mall in nearby Mississauga, he said, and municipal authorities are evaluating a proposal for Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto’s east end.

Article content “We’re starting to go vertical,” Turner said Tuesday in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters. “I can assure you that what you see today is not what they’re going to look like over the coming decade or two.” Intense competition from e-commerce retailers and the loss of business caused by pandemic shutdowns have pushed several North American mall operators into bankruptcy. The erosion of the traditional shopping mall business has spurred more operators to add housing to their properties, tapping into a sector of the real estate market that has outperformed retail. The idea has been seized on by mall titans including Simon Property Group Inc. and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc., with two primary motives: squeezing more value from the properties and bringing prospective retail customers closer to the action.