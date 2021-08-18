Owen Wilson On Playing Mobius In Loki, Marvel Secrecy

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BRB, imagining Kevin Feige on a burner phone typing “Strike 1” in a flurry of rage.
Well, he just gave us the inside scoop on what it was like dealing with the stringent protocols that come with working on a Marvel project.
“I let it slip that I’m wearing a mustache [as] Agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike 1,'” Owen said. “I don’t know who that was from — we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone but that was never confirmed.”
He also debunked ideas about the level of information he had going into the project: “[Journalists] asked me a lot about — ‘It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this,’ I don’t know where they’re getting that. That isn’t true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU.”
As for whether we’ll see Mobius again in the future, now that Loki has been renewed for Season 2? Last time we saw Mobius (SPOILER ALERT), he was in an alternate timeline and completely unaware of the events of previous episodes.
“I couldn’t even speculate,” Owen explained. “Although now that we’ve sort of put that on the table — the whole time element — I guess Agent Mobius could show up anywhere, even outside the MCU. We might see him if they do a reboot on Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Or Back to the Future. You might see Agent Mobius there. Like if they rent him out, maybe.”
And now…we wait impatiently for Loki Season 2.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!