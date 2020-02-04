Ovie Soko hopes not to see relief from Milwaukee Bucks, Eastern Conference leader | NBA News

After watching the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris closely, Ovie Soko does not expect the leaders of the Eastern Conference to stop doing so in the second half of the season.

& # 39; Without complacency, without relief of machine type Bucks & # 39;

The Milwaukee Bucks approach in Paris impressed me a lot. From the moment the media was allowed to take a look at their practice, the players were ready, they didn't waste much time and I realized they were there to do business.

Since their agenda had changed and the trip involved, not to mention the great circus that surrounded them once they arrived in Paris, I felt they were very locked in what they were doing.















1:41



Highlights of the clash of the Milwaukee Bucks with the Charlotte Hornets at the AccorsHotels Arena in Paris



The Bucks embraced operating like a machine. You could see the rebound in the passage of the players. It was just Giannis, it wasn't just his five initials. His role players, until the fifteenth man on the bench, all got away with some arrogance.

That moved to the game too. They know what they are capable of now. Even from the standpoint of preparation, they showed that they don't overlook any opponents, but that they are also preparing for something big this season.

That is his goal and that was against the Hornets in Paris when they regained control of the game and created the separation in the room. At that point, coach Mike Budenholzer asked for a timeout when they were well ahead just because there had been a defensive collapse and he wanted to review it in the group.

The Bucks are not trying to bring their best game depending on who they are playing against. They are trying to play at a constant level so that is all they know how to do.

















0:42



Watch the López brothers get the best of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the pre-game fighting ritual of the Milwaukee Bucks



Everyone can appreciate the approach of Giannis Antetokounmpo's game and his "old school,quot; approach to games and to improve as a player. But seeing it up close is … scary. I remember when I was warming up. He was watching the way he moved and it was crazy because, although he was the biggest player on the floor, his speed was unreal for a man of his size. The way he moved on the floor … it was a joke! It seemed that a 10-year-old boy had made the perfect seven-foot player in NBA 2K and had set all his attributes to 100.

For me, Giannis is the leader of the new generation of players, these giants quickly who can do it all. You have Giannis, Brand Ingram, Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam. Even Jayson Tatum is a pretty big boy, but sometimes you see him playing as a double guard or in position three. Kristaps Porzingis is also there, but his ACL injury has slowed his body a bit. Giannis is the leader of that new player school.

















4:53



The Heatcheck panel discusses whether Milwaukee Bucks can end the season as 2020 NBA champions



After the All-Star break, I don't see Milwaukee slow down, even when they make No 1 seed safe. The reason I say that is because your second unit does the job as well as the initial five. They are a team that works like a machine, they connect parts and the pieces know how to operate when they are on the floor. They know exactly what is required and expected. From that point of view, even if they began to delay the minutes of Giannis and his other main boys, the overall production of his well-oiled machine will not decrease.

What I love about this Bucks squad is that you don't see complacency, you don't see them relax. It's not like the veteran Lakers team where LeBron and several of his teammates have already won championships. The Lakers already have the recipe, the knowledge and know that if they follow LeBron, they will be fine. The Bucks are still trying to solve small things, that is what leads them to hit everyone. The Bucks are hungry young: you won't see them take any night off.

& # 39; Frustrating All-Star selection process for players & # 39;

Image:

Devin Booker absorbs contact during the loss of the Suns to the Bucks



Put Devin Booker in the All-Star Game! He is shooting 50 percent from the field and averaging 26.8 points and 6.3 per game. Those numbers, even in the world of a blind man, make an All-Star. I take my hat off to the way & # 39; Book & # 39; He has played because he has become a teammate for a team that is really changing things and struggling to win again in the West. He has played to win and has not been rewarded.

















3:52



The Gametime panel discusses Bradley Beal's All-Star snub and discusses whether he should have made the cut



In the East, I feel that Bradley Beal had the bad luck of getting lost. He is averaging almost 30 points per game (29.2 PPG). The lights have gone out. But then there is the general record of the Wizards (17-32) and I think he has lost because he is not in a winning team. Beal is another player who has been excellent this year, especially with John Wall out.

Image:

Bradley Beal attacks the basket against Charlotte



The Atlanta Hawks team of Trae Young has not won many games, but has presented fabulous numbers, nobody doubts it. But what is the basis of your selection? Is it because he can shoot at 35 feet? Which makes it an All-Star about players like Booker and Beal. I do not understand what is the basis for the selection of these equipment. Inconsistency in the selection process is frustrating for many players. Is it about winning? Is it about putting numbers?

Who would he have left for Booker and Beal to enter? It is very difficult. As much as I feel that those two have been rejected, all the selected ones have earned their place, 100 percent. Everyone deserves it. It's just that those players have entered for different reasons, not consistent. That's where the confusion lies.

















7:38



The Inside The NBA panel breaks down the new format and rules for the All-Star Game



In the future, I think there must be some criteria around the selection because the deserving players are being lost. I am not suggesting a specific rulebook that we stick to word for word, but we need something. All must be subject to the same criteria.

People will always be close to the selection, but they will be lost. That is what makes the All-Star Game so respected: everyone wants to be selected and there are only so many places. Some players will always be excluded. But I think we need some guidelines to follow, so it is clearer if we are saying that winning is rewarded or if we are giving greater value to the numbers or breaking records.

You cannot continue to leave out players who average 26, 27, 28, 29 points per game.

Watch Ovie, along with Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer, on Sky Sports Heatcheck, live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.