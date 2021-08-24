OVEX Partners With Paxful To Bring More Liquidity to the African Crypto Community By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- OVEX announces its partnership with Paxful.
- Paxful’s customers can now expect the ‘Direct Transfer Bank’ mechanism from OVEX.
- Through this, liquidity will be enhanced, benefitting the African crypto community.
The South African-based crypto exchange platform, OVEX, known for its specialized OTC (over-the-counter) trading, reported its recent partnership with one of the leading peer-to-peer fintech platforms Paxful.
Jonathan Ovadia, CEO of OVEX stated,
We’re excited to enter this relationship with Paxful, who have become renowned for their ability to attract new users into the space.
