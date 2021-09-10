Over two-thirds of offshore oil output remains shut in U.S. Gulf -regulator

Article content

HOUSTON — U.S. offshore oil companies restored almost 200,000 barrels of production on Friday, while most of the Gulf Coast crude output remained offline following Hurricane Ida, government data showed.

Over two thirds of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s oil production, or 1.2 million barrels per day, were still shut almost two weeks after the hurricane hit the oil producing region as repair efforts dragged on.

Over 1.68 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas were also offline on Friday, while a total of 65 platforms and three rigs continue evacuated, said the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).