Over two-thirds of offshore oil output remains shut in U.S. Gulf -regulator

Article content

HOUSTON — U.S. offshore oil companies restored almost 200,000 barrels of production on Friday, while most of the Gulf Coast crude output remained offline following Hurricane Ida, government data showed.

The storm hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico almost two weeks ago, damaging infrastructure and removing more than 21 million barrels of production from the market.

Over two-thirds of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s oil production, or 1.2 million barrels per day, were still shut as repair efforts dragged on, helping to support global oil prices.