Over 5K Students In One Florida County have Been Quarantined After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Or Being Exposed

According to officials, thousands of students in a Florida county school have either tested positive for #COVID19 or have been exposed and are now quarantined.

Just days after the first day of school, The Hillsborough County School Board reported that 5,599 students have been quarantined for either tested positive for #COVID19 or being exposed, according to the official website.

This is said to be an increase of about 1,200 students when it was reported on Friday that 4,477 students were quarantined, @fox13.news reports.

According to @fox13.news, it’s also reported that “316 school district employees are also quarantining, up from 289 on Friday.”

The school board will hold an emergency meeting on August 18th to determine how to move forward.

This comes just days after Florida Governor Desantis threatened to withhold salaries of school officials who enforce that students should wear masks.

“I think the fairest thing to do is just say let parents make the decisions,” DeSantis said last week at an event at a Tampa hospital. The Florida Democratic Party on Monday addressed DeSantis’ stance while referring to comments made by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy–who opposes DeSantis’ position. “Gov. DeSantis, if you won’t listen to pleas from worried parents, students and children from across Florida, will you at least listen to physician and GOP Senator @BillCassidy? Local school boards should decide on public health measures, not Tallahassee,” it tweeted. If you recall, Desantis banned local school districts from requiring masks mandates. Roomies, how do you feel about this?

