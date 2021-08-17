Over 5K Students In One Florida County have Been Quarantined After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Or Being Exposed

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“I think the fairest thing to do is just say let parents make the decisions,” DeSantis said last week at an event at a Tampa hospital.
The Florida Democratic Party on Monday addressed DeSantis’ stance while referring to comments made by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy–who opposes DeSantis’ position.
“Gov. DeSantis, if you won’t listen to pleas from worried parents, students and children from across Florida, will you at least listen to physician and GOP Senator @BillCassidy? Local school boards should decide on public health measures, not Tallahassee,” it tweeted.
If you recall, Desantis banned local school districts from requiring masks mandates.
Roomies, how do you feel about this?
