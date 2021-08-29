Over 500,000 people without power due to Hurricane Ida -Entergy Louisiana website By Reuters

(Reuters) – More than 500,000 people were without power in Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida, Entergy (NYSE:) Louisiana’s website showed on Sunday.

The energy company’s outage map showed the number of affected customers at 541,606 as of 6:50 p.m. EDT (2250 GMT) on Sunday.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, forcing those who did not flee to brace themselves for the toughest test yet of the billions of dollars spent on levee upgrades following Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.

