Over 485,000 in Texas without power from Tropical Storm Nicholas By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A child plays along the shoreline ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas in Galveston, Texas, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) – Tropical Storm Nicholas knocked out power to over 485,000 homes and businesses in Texas so far on Tuesday and will likely cause thousands of outages more as it continues to drench the Houston area.

Nicholas was currently located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Houston and could cause life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South during the next couple of days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Texas energy company CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:), the company with the most outages so far, currently has about 413,000 customers without power in the Houston area. That represents about 17% of the company’s Houston-area customers.

The following table lists major outages by utility:

Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served

CenterPoint TX 413,000 2,500,000

PNM Resources – Texas New Mexico Power TX 44,000 260,000

AEP – Texas TX 15,100 1,057,900

Entergy (NYSE:) – Texas TX 8,500 473,000

Sempra – Oncor TX 4,200 3,809,500

Sam Houston Electric Co-op TX 1,000 81,600

Total 485,800

