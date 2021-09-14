Over 485,000 in Texas without power from Tropical Storm Nicholas By Reuters

(Reuters) – Tropical Storm Nicholas knocked out power to over 485,000 homes and businesses in Texas so far on Tuesday and will likely cause thousands of outages more as it continues to drench the Houston area.
Nicholas was currently located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Houston and could cause life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South during the next couple of days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Texas energy company CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:), the company with the most outages so far, currently has about 413,000 customers without power in the Houston area. That represents about 17% of the company’s Houston-area customers.
The following table lists major outages by utility:
Power Company State/Prov Out Now Served
ince
CenterPoint TX 413,000 2,500,000
PNM Resources – Texas New Mexico Power TX 44,000 260,000
AEP – Texas TX 15,100 1,057,900
Entergy (NYSE:) – Texas TX 8,500 473,000
Sempra – Oncor TX 4,200 3,809,500
Sam Houston Electric Co-op TX 1,000 81,600
Total 485,800
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.