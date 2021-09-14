Over 39% of U.S. Gulf oil, gas output offline due to storms -regulator

Article content

HOUSTON — Over 39% of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s production of crude and natural gas remained shut on Tuesday, the regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said, following Hurricane Ida’s passage through Louisiana and before another storm, Nicholas, reaches the state.

About 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude production and 1.075 billion cubic feet per day of gas were offline, while 39 production platforms continued to be evacuated. Nicholas, which made landfall in Texas on Monday, is set to reach Louisiana on Wednesday, bringing more floods and heavy rains to the Gulf’s oil facilities. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)