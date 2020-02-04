Outsourcing injustice: Guantanamo in the Euphrates | Human rights

%MINIFYHTML1dac6f00bc1f529d9327becdbd8be26d11% %MINIFYHTML1dac6f00bc1f529d9327becdbd8be26d12%

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has completed a study on the prosecution of suspected ISIL members (ISIS) in Iraq. Thousands of men, women and children have been prosecuted by Iraqi courts in the past two years and there may be thousands to come.

Published last month, the OHCHR report has a complicated title that promises a critique of the "Administration of Justice in Iraq." While there is useful information in the report, it is more notable for what it does not say.

%MINIFYHTML1dac6f00bc1f529d9327becdbd8be26d13% %MINIFYHTML1dac6f00bc1f529d9327becdbd8be26d14%

Nowhere is reference made to the role that Europe or the United States have played in the degradation of all human rights principles that the world has developed over the past 75 years. In fact, Iraqi history ultimately reflects how the West is now outsourcing the torture and abuse that the United States previously inflicted in the Dark Prisons from Kabul to Guantanamo Bay.

%MINIFYHTML1dac6f00bc1f529d9327becdbd8be26d15% %MINIFYHTML1dac6f00bc1f529d9327becdbd8be26d16%

In Afghanistan, after the US-led invasion in October 2001, Americans systematically abuse prisoners. We subjected thousands of Muslim men to torture at the Bagram Air Force Base and other secret prisons. Something similar happened after the invasion of Iraq, making names like Abu Ghraib, Camp Cropper and Camp Bucca synonymous with the medieval abuse of detainees.

This dark story diminished the reputation of the United States worldwide. However, he did not dissuade some in the government from continuing their war against human rights, partly inspired by revenge and partly by the extraordinary belief that torture would somehow produce valuable intelligence in the so-called "war on terror. ".

Today, instead of getting our hands dirty, the US UU. He believes that it is better to outsource the abuse to other regimes worldwide. Clive Stafford Smith

Today, instead of getting our hands dirty, the US UU. He believes that it is better to outsource the abuse to other regimes worldwide.

The current story begins in what was largely Syrian territory taken by ISIL where, today, more than 70,000 prisoners languish in prisons and camps run by Kurds and their allies that comprise the semi-autonomous area of ​​northeastern Syria, before being sent to Iraq for trial.

It is estimated that 56,000 of these prisoners are from Syria or Iraq, while 14,000 (considered "foreigners,quot;) come from more than 40 countries around the world. (Since many of these prisoners seem destined for Iraqi courts, it is surprising that Syria is not mentioned in the 30 pages of the OHCHR report.)

The American participation in the mistreatment of prisoners, unfortunately, is not news. The great change in Syria and Iraq involves Europeans, who issued pious criticisms of some US actions after September 11.

However, in 2020, driven by their own populist Islamophobia, Western European countries are now tragically joining this flight of human rights.

So what does the OHCHR report really tell us?

The organization studied a fairly small group among thousands of cases: only 619, of which 23 were women and 44 were children at the time of their alleged crimes. This is not a different sample of the 780 detainees who ended up in Guantanamo Bay, themselves extracted from the thousands that the United States processed in the wake of September 11.

OHCHR tells us that 42 percent of prisoners taken to an Iraqi court say they have been tortured ("men, women and children," according to the authors). This will prove to be an underestimate, since a torture victim has to be brave to make such a claim in front of his abusers. In Guantanamo, there was not a single prisoner who did not face abuse.

OHCHR condemns the widespread use of the death penalty by Iraqi courts. Apparently, a death sentence has been imposed in at least one third of cases, often only with the charge of "ISIS membership,quot;, without even an accusation of a crime, much less evidence. One of the reasons why I got involved in the defense of Guantanamo detainees, after years of work in capital punishment cases in the deep south of the United States, was that the US military commission system, created in April 2003, made available the death penalty in all cases in Guantanamo, even for something as innocuous as "helping the enemy."

OHCHR reports that Iraqi courts rely on secret and anonymous witnesses whose evidence cannot be proven and involuntary statements extracted through torture. Confessions were filed in 436 cases, and in 366 of them (84 percent) the defendant said he was involuntary. However, Iraqi courts rely on this as evidence.

Unfortunately, they are simply replicating what happened in Guantanamo, where the detainees were not allowed to know the secret evidence against them and where Ahmed Rabbani, one of my clients who is still being held there, faces detention without trial based on statements obtained by he after 540. days of brutal torture in the Dark Prison of Kabul.

This week, an Iraqi judge told the British newspaper The Independent that he likes to follow the media to meet the people he will sentence to death. Clive Stafford Smith

This week, an Iraqi judge told the British newspaper The Independent that he likes to follow the media to meet the people he will sentence to death. It is outrageous that the nonsense in a tabloid newspaper can be used as the basis for a hanging, but we see that similar materials are used as "evidence,quot; in all the cases we have seen in Guantanamo Bay. I cannot describe much of this because, for equally incomprehensible reasons, it is considered "classified." But in one case, where the material was finally released into the public domain, the detainee was arrested on the basis of newspaper articles and informants of ridiculous lack of reliability, one of whom had reported on many detainees in the hope that the United States They will provide "penis enlargement,quot; surgery.

OHCHR regrets that Iraqis have only allowed a lawyer appointed by the court for three-fourths of the prisoners, and even then, the lawyer usually meets with the client only at the beginning of the hearing and cannot expect to present a case significant. This is, of course, ridiculous. In the many death penalty cases that I have defended in the United States, we have averaged three years, not three minutes, of pre-trial preparation and, even then, we make many mistakes.

In fact, the report reflects that one in five children tried on terrorism charges in Iraq did not even have lawyers. This is reprehensible, but the United States struggled with nails and teeth to prevent lawyers from entering Guantanamo. I got there only after two and a half years of litigation, but I, along with everyone else, had to promise that I would do all the work for nothing and pay all my own costs. None of my 88 clients have had a trial. The $ 6 billion that the United States has spent so far in Guantanamo prison has resulted in a conviction among 780 prisoners; That was probably the most expensive guilty plea in history.

Therefore, without mentioning it, OHCHR unintentionally details how many of the recent bad practices of the United States have spread like a coronavirus throughout the world, now to Iraq.

At least the detainees in Cuba were all men who could have been involved in violence against the US. UU. And their allies, although 745 of the 780 (more than 95 percent) have been released and released. But with what is happening in "Guantanamo in the Euphrates," the camps in northeastern Syria, the overwhelming majority of "foreign terrorists,quot; (about 9,000 of 14,000) are children and most of the rest are women. The policy of Western Europe is to let them die in the rudimentary camps or pass them on to the Iraqis for their trial.

The notion that sacrificing our freedoms will make us safer is simply obscene. And yet, we sacrifice them. Clive Stafford Smith

The notion that sacrificing our freedoms will make us safer is simply obscene. And yet, we sacrifice them. Moving away from the fear of terrorism, the British "secretly,quot; abandoned the long-standing requirement, imposed years ago by the European Court of Human Rights that they should demand assurances that the death penalty will not be imposed under any circumstances, even if it were A serial killer like Ted Bundy.

The New York Times reports that at least seven French men, transferred to Iraq from Syria, were sentenced to death by hanging for alleged affiliation with ISIL without even a suggestion, much less evidence, that any of them had committed any act of violence. The Times says France "handed over its citizens,quot; to death penalty trials that last only a few minutes, in apparent violation of the rules set by the European Court of Human Rights.

It is not new to suggest that Iraq has a terrible legal system. But it is great news, a tragedy indeed, that the governments of Western Europe are rejecting the fundamental principles that provide the basis for their societies.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.