Home Business Out-of-Control Expenses Make It Hard to Smile About SmileDirectClub By StockNews

Out-of-Control Expenses Make It Hard to Smile About SmileDirectClub By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. Out-of-Control Expenses Make It Hard to Smile About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:) stock may be the target of a pump job by social media traders, but sensible folks should give SmileDirectClub a checkup before investing.Ready for your regular checkup? I’m no dentist, but I’m seeing something unhealthy going on with SmileDirectClub SDC> and there may be signs of decay forming in SDC stock soon.

As we’ll discover, the share price has declined quite sharply year-to-date. You won’t have trouble finding headlines about the SmileDirectClub share price surging higher recently, but it’s important to see the longer-term trend.

One particular social media commentator noted the heavy short interest in SDC stock recently. That’s important to be aware of, but should it be the basis of an investment in SmileDirectClub?

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©