OTOY’s Render Network plans to render the metaverse on Solana By Cointelegraph

OTOY's Render Network plans to render the metaverse on Solana

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Jules Urbach, the CEO and founder of OTOY, wants to democratize content creation, specifically as it pertains to virtual assets. OTOY’s technology intends to fulfill the promise of an open cloud-based metaverse via the Render Network — the first decentralized GPU rendering network & 3D marketplace built on OTOY’s OctaneRender NFT ecosystem.

While at the inaugural Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Urbach announced Render Network’s integration with the Solana blockchain, as well as a partnership with NFT minting platform Metaplex.