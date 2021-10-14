Oticon More™ hearing aids now offer more sound, more music, more choice and freedom

Article content Oticon has expanded the Oticon More ™ hearing aid portfolio to now include, a groundbreaking music programme, a new miniRITE style, a new SmartCharger and a new rechargeable CROS transmitter to the benefit of even more users. TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the launch of Oticon More ™, Oticon delivered the world’s first hearing aid to give the brain the full perspective, providing clients with outstanding sound quality that outperformed top competitors in both objective i and subjective ii testing. Now, Oticon is pleased to announce that they are extending the line of Oticon More™ hearing aids to enable hearing care professionals to offer this superior hearing experience to even more clients.

Article content Also new for August 2021, Oticon launches a new travel charger to provide clients of the Oticon More™ rechargeable solutions even more freedom on the go, and Oticon unveils a new music experience powered by the ‘MyMusic’ programme. MyMusic takes the already unrivalled listening experience iii of Oticon More™ to an even higher level, delivering excellent music performance to clients of all hearing loss levels. With Oticon More ™ you can offer even more: More Music – Oticon has taken an impressive step in further improving the music listening experience for people with hearing loss with the launch of MyMusic. Overcoming one of the toughest challenges for hearing aids, MyMusic is tailor-made to deliver excellent music sound quality, whether it’s live music or streamed directly from a device. Using music-orientated signal processing strategies, such as an optimized compression scheme, and a new balancing of the notes, it captures the complex dynamics of music. This significant processing development lets more clients experience the joy of music again and to fully gain the health and well-being benefits that music has to offer.

Article content More Freedom – The new travel-friendly SmartCharger keeps clients’ hearing aids powered up, dry and protected. Enabling users to charge on the go, wherever they go, this market-leading charging solution features a built-in power bank providing a minimum of three full charges when away from a power source. A full day’s charge is delivered from just 3 hours of charging, and a further 6 hours from a speedy 30minute quick charge. A protective lid, designed for travel, keeps hearing aids safe, and the SmartCharger automatically removes moisture from users’ hearing aids. This new charging solution joins the desk charger, so that hearing care professionals can offer clients a choice of power sources alongside rechargeable Oticon More™ hearing aids to suit individual preference.

Article content More Access – Oticon’s range of Oticon More™ products is expanding to enable hearing care professionals to offer world leading sound quality to even more clients. Oticon is adding a miniRITE T style to suit clients who prefer disposable batteries to join the existing miniRITE R rechargeable style. A new Oticon More compatible rechargeable CROS transmitter is also now available for people with single-sided deafness. Oticon CROS PX miniRITE R features TwinLink dual-streaming technology enabling access to all relevant sounds via NFMI, while simultaneously streaming from Bluetooth compatible iPhone and Android devices. More Optimal Fitting – New features in Oticon Genie 2 enhance the support provided to hearing care professionals for fitting and fine-tuning across in-clinic and remote appointments.

Article content Fitting Assistant. Hearing care professionals can be assured that adjustments they make are relevant and appropriate choices for the client’s needs. With a guided questionnaire and pre-programmed fitting adjustments, the new Fitting Assistant in Genie 2 makes it easier for hearing care professionals to conduct fine-tuning based on client feedback and to solve client challenges quickly.

. Hearing care professionals can now use Audioscan ProbeGUIDE™ from within Genie 2 to easily take accurate real-ear measurements while ensuring the comfort of clients. In-situ Audiometry via Oticon RemoteCare. Utilizing users’ hearing aids, hearing care professionals can now offer even more flexible remote hearing care to clients via RemoteCare. In-situ Audiometry provides a valuable tool for measuring hearing thresholds using the individual’s own ear acoustic. The same personalized and high-quality fitting can be provided to clients remotely, without compromising professionalism or sacrificing quality.

Article content “We are committed to delivering trailblazing sound technology and the most up to date tools for hearing care professionals,” says Thomas Behrens, Chief of Audiology, Oticon. “One of our primary goals is to ensure hearing care professionals can offer the benefits of our continuous developments to as many hearing aid users as possible, so we are really pleased to be able to expand our Oticon More product line for even more users. The announcement of MyMusic demonstrates our determination to recreate all sound at the highest level. We are bringing music to life and are extremely proud to have overcome this notorious challenge for the benefit of hearing aid users with any level of hearing loss in the Oticon More range.”

Article content Finally, in new user tests iv , Oticon More™ has outperformed two top competitors, with 8 out of 10 users preferring the sound quality of Oticon More™ in complex, real-world environments, including, hearing speech through a facemask, following conversations in a restaurant or café and listening to a range of music genres. These results confirm the effectiveness of Oticon’s radical new approach to sound processing and Oticon’s commitment to supporting the brain with more sound, not less. For further information on Oticon More ™ and the revolutionary hearing technologies helping people with hearing loss to live life to the fullest, visit oticon.ca About Oticon 500 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon’s vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 15,000 employees and revenues of over DKK 14 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. http://www.oticon.ca/

