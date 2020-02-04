Other H.I.V. The vaccine fails in one trial, disappointing researchers

In another setback in the long search to avoid H.I.V. Infection, a trial in South Africa has been closed because an experimental vaccine was not working, federal health officials announced Monday.

The trial, which began in 2016, followed one in Thailand that ended in 2009. That vaccine offered modest protection against infection. Experts discussed how much, but the vaccine did not protect more than 30 percent.

However, it was the only vaccine that seemed to work at all.

"We hope this candidate vaccine works, unfortunately, it does not work," said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who conducted the trial.

“Research on other approaches for an H.I.V. continues. safe and effective vaccine, which I still believe can be achieved, "he added.