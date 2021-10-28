OTF Rapper Doodie Lo & His Lawyer Respond After His Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Sexually Assaulting Her Son

Music artist and model FTN Bae took to social media on Wednesday to accuse her ex-boyfriend Doodie Lo of sexually assaulting her 5-year-old son.

She shared a recording of a conversation between her and son Wesley, where he alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Doodie Lo, who is signed to Lil Durk’s label OTF (Only The Family). In her caption, she explains that Doodie Lo is her ex-boyfriend and the alleged assault happened back in August when Doodie Lo was at her home with her son and her roommate while she was at her show.

She said in her caption, “For the last 2 months my son was pooping in his pants it was so bad I had to put diapers back on him. October 1st my son finally told me what had happened to him. I’m thankful to God because a lot of kids DONT speak up because they were scared just like my son. I have been dealing with this for almost a month and its been the hardest thing I HAVE EVER HAD TO DO IN MY LIFE & I WILL NOT remain quit for one more second.”

In the audio shared to her Instagram account, the young boy could be heard crying while speaking with her.

A few hours later Doodie Lo took to his Instagram live with his lawyer, where she addressed the accusations. She said that the statements made by FTN Bae were defamatory statements and that if there were any proof to confirm those allegations her client would have not been at home on Instagram at the time of the live.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

