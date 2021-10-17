Oscar Isaac Bonded With Timothée Chalamet On Dune Set

But, as we all know, all’s well that ends well! After two years, Denis sent Oscar a script and told him to review it to see where he “fit in.” The Star Wars alum already gravitated toward his character Duke Leto — the powerful and noble leader of House Atreides and father to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides — and said he “just knew there was a beard to be explored.”



Warner Bros. / Legendary Entertainment

To which Jimmy replied, “You have the best beard game in the business.” (To which I say, “It’s true.”) Oscar then replied, “He walks in beard first — any room. So I was ready to unleash that one.” (To which I say thank you.)