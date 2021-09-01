Original $4M Doge NFT meme auctioned off in 17 billion pieces By Cointelegraph

Original $4M Doge NFT meme auctioned off in 17 billion pieces
The $4 million NFT depicting the original Doge meme is set to be fractionalized into ERC-20 Tokens, and auctioned off in pieces.
The owner of the Shibu Inu depicted in the beloved meme, Atsuko Sato sold the Doge NFT for 1696.9 Ether, or $4 million on June 12 to art-focused decentralized autonomous organisation, PleasrDAO.
Doge is attracting top talent
