Original $4M Doge NFT meme auctioned off in 17 billion pieces By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Original $4M Doge NFT meme auctioned off in 17 billion pieces

The $4 million NFT depicting the original Doge meme is set to be fractionalized into ERC-20 Tokens, and auctioned off in pieces.

The owner of the Shibu Inu depicted in the beloved meme, Atsuko Sato sold the Doge NFT for 1696.9 Ether, or $4 million on June 12 to art-focused decentralized autonomous organisation, PleasrDAO.

Doge is attracting top talent