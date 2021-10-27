O’Reilly Automotive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. O’Reilly Automotive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – O’Reilly Automotive reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

O’Reilly Automotive announced earnings per share of $8.07 on revenue of $3.48B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $7.16 on revenue of $3.29B.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are up 43.86% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.69% from its 52 week high of $669.09 set on October 22. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 21.18% from the start of the year.

O’Reilly Automotive shares lost 0.02% in after-hours trade following the report.

O’Reilly Automotive follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

O’Reilly Automotive’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on October 20, who reported EPS of $1.86 on revenue of $13.76B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $14B.

General Motors had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $26.78B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8615 on revenue of $30.92B.

