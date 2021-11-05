Oregon nurses union sets Nov. 15 strike deadline against Kaiser Permanente

Article content PORTLAND — Union leaders for 3,400 nurses and other medical staff at Kaiser Permanente in Oregon set a Nov. 15 strike deadline on Thursday, threatening a walkout they said would idle some 30,000 workers overall unless contract talks make suitable progress. The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals is at odds with Kaiser over the medical network’s plan for a two-tiered wage system featuring a lower pay scale for newly hired employees than their more senior colleagues.

Article content The union says such a system would deepen what the nurses describe as a staffing crisis in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. Labor leaders cite a survey of Kaiser nurses and other healthcare workers that found 42% were considering leaving the field over perceptions of mistreatment. Kaiser ranks as one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit healthcare networks and managed-care organizations, with nearly 12.5 million plan members and operating revenues of nearly $24 billion last quarter. The health network issued a statement saying it was “still hopeful that a labor disruption will be averted through our continued negotiations.” Kaiser added that its union workforce in “many areas” of the country earn wages 26% to 38% above average market rates, which the union called inaccurate.