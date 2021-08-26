Orbs Offers Ecosystem Grants to Nurture Developing Blockchain Teams By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Orbs Offers Ecosystem Grants to Nurture Developing Blockchain Teams



Orbs is pleased to announce the second round of the Orbs Ecosystem Grant Program. The second call for grants is now live, and the community is welcome to submit proposals and ideas they think can help advance the broader ecosystem. The focus lies with applications drawing on the power of the Orbs Universe.

Orbs has been rolling out its Orbs Ecosystem Grant Program (OEGP) since the upgrade of V2.5 of the network, known as The Age of Guardians. The goal of the OEGP is to increase community involvement and explore new opportunities on the market. The first round of grants focused on interacting with the DeFi world and building the necessary infrastructure.

The outcome of that first round of grants was the launch of liquidity pools for the ORBS token on numerous DeFi platforms. Additionally, the Orbs ecosystem now transcends and integrates with Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Orbs is used in conjunction with Uniswap, SushiSwap, Balancer, PancakeSwap, and many other prominent decentralized finance projects and initiatives.

For the second round of grants, Orbs wants to leverage its hybrid architecture differently. Developers are invited to submit ideas that utilize the Orbs decentralized network of nodes and leverage Orbs elected validators to give applications built on top of the liquidity found across popular Ethereum Virtual machine-capable blockchains a competitive advantage. The Orbs infrastructure is EVM-compatible and has a convenient interface to create solutions that are interoperable with other EVM chains. .

The Orbs team measures three KPIs to determine traction of its ecosystem: user activity, total value locked, and the number of integrations with leading platforms. All proposals that will contribute to these three aspects are welcome during the second grants round. As both DeFi and NFTs remain industry segments capable of ticking all three boxes, any infrastructure or dApp in that space will be considered.

Projects and submissions that make it through the evaluation process and are deemed eligible for a grant will be notified accordingly. The grants may be paid in multiple installments that span fiat and cryptocurrencies, including , Ethereum, and ORBS tokens. Grantees may need to meet milestone criteria and reports to remain eligible for these payments. Failure to hit deliverables can result in future payments becoming null and void.

