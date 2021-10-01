Orban Foe Who Would Be Hungary’s First Female PM Leads Primaries

Article content (Bloomberg) — A woman who has vowed to annul Hungary’s controversial constitution dominated the first round of an opposition primary that will decide who will challenge Viktor Orban in the tightest general election in more than a decade. Klara Dobrev, 49, a vice president of the European Parliament and the only woman running for the nomination, won 35% of the vote, leading four challengers after with 90% of ballots counted. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, the early front-runner, was in second place with 27%. Peter Marki-Zay, the conservative mayor of a mid-sized city, was third with 20% and also set to qualify for a runoff next month.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The eventual winner will lead the main opposition parties, which have united for the first time in a general election to confront Orban. Opinion polls show them neck and neck with Orban’s Fidesz party ahead of elections likely to take place in April. “I received so much strength, energy and commitment that I think this will stay with me not only until April but for the years to come,” Dobrev said in a victory speech Thursday evening, casting herself as the new front-runner and potentially Hungary’s first female premier. “We’re not stopping until we defeat Viktor Orban and his regime.” Uphill Battle Whoever emerges the ultimate winner of the primary will face an uphill battle against Orban, who during his 11-years of uninterrupted rule overhauled the constitution, redrew electoral districts and extended his influence over the media and courts. His success inspired copy-cat programs among populist leaders in Europe, including in Poland. The European Union is holding back billions of euros of funding as it probes the rule of law in Hungary.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dobrev rose to the lead in a crowded field by staking out the most radical position on the main campaign theme: undoing Orban’s stranglehold on politics, the economy and culture of the EU nation. She has pledged to void the new constitution and suspend the Constitutional Court even without the required two-thirds parliamentary majority. Karacsony has struck a less confrontational tone and argued that ending the public funding of Orban’s business allies would by itself trigger the implosion of a system critics say was built to preserve the four-term premier’s influence even in case of an election defeat. While Dobrev dominated the first round, placing first in the overwhelming majority of 106 electoral districts across the country, she’s likely to face stiff competition in the run-off if her rivals unite against her.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Karacsony and Marki-Zay, who made waves in 2018 by wresting control of a ruling-party stronghold, are in talks about endorsing one another. They’ve previously said Dobrev was the weaker candidate against Orban as she needs to overcome the distrust many Hungarians have of her husband, former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany. Gyurcsany, the chairman of their Demokratikus Koalicio party, quit less than a year after accepting a $25 billion international bailout in 2008 to avert a default. Belated austerity measures after years of economic mismanagement paved the way for Orban to take power in a 2010 landslide. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.