Oracle uses AI to automate parts of digital marketing

Oracle Corp announced on Monday a new system that it says will use artificial intelligence to automate key parts of digital marketing campaigns.

Once primarily known for its database software, Oracle is competing against firms like Adobe Inc and Salesforce.com Inc to sell cloud-based software used for marketing business-to-business products that typically cost thousands of dollars or more.

Unlike marketing campaigns aimed at consumers where the goal might be to raise brand awareness, the goal of those business-to-business campaigns is to produce what marketers call a “qualified lead” – that is, a person whom a salesperson can call to start a conversation that eventually turns into a sale. Low quality leads cost money because they waste salespeople’s time.