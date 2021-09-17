Oracle Network Cudos Partners With Liquid Staking Platform Persistence By CoinQuora

- Oracle (NYSE:) network Cudos collaborates with Persistence.
- Persistence emphasizes AUDIT.one, pSTAKE, AssetMantle, and Comdex.
- Persistence contains more than 50 validators on its network.
- Cudos enables scaling to 100,000 nodes from computing resources.
Cudos Network, an Oracle network, partners with Persistence, a multi-asset protocol that emphasizes staking-as-a-service (AUDIT.one), liquid staking (pSTAKE), non-fungible tokens (AssetMantle), and commodities (Comdex).
Moreover, the Persistence ecosystem products are designed to stimulate global liquidity and enhance seamless value exchange. Its core mainnet is a PoS based on the Tendermint Byzantine fault tolerance consensus engine.
Multichain tech stack of Persistence which presently supports Cosmos, , and other Tendermint-related chains. Thismmultichain tech stack abstracts away the complexities for de…
