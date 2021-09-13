Oracle Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Oracle Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Oracle (NYSE:) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Oracle announced earnings per share of $1.03 on revenue of $9.73B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9716 on revenue of $9.76B.

Oracle shares are up 37% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.17% from its 52 week high of $91.78 set on August 17. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 18.99% from the start of the year.

Oracle shares lost 2.66% in after-hours trade following the report.

Oracle follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Oracle’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on August 18, who reported EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $6.51B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $6.33B.

Salesforce.com had beat expectations on August 25 with second quarter EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $6.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9246 on revenue of $6.24B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar