Oprah Says She Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Friends

“I had become friends with a couple of people in my later adult life in the past five years.”
During a recent episode of the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast, the TV legend — along with her longtime bestie Maria Shriver — opened up about how she doesn’t “have a lot of friends.”
“You know, I had become friends with a couple of people in my later adult life in the past five years…” she said after stating that she “never really expanded” her tight crew “until recently.”
She then named who that inner circle has been for so long: Shriver, Gayle King (of course), and journalist Bob Greene. “That’s about it, you know?,” she said, before pointing out that she’s been friends with King and Shriver for 42 years now.
Oprah also described the “spiritual connection” that took place when she and Shriver first met: “I first met her in the bathroom [while working at] WJZ-TV early in the morning. I was coming in to do the morning cut-ins and she was doing evening magazine and had been up all night. [She] was in the bathroom, literally, splashing water on her face, and we started a conversation.”
“I forever think that that was a divine moment that happened because she was one of my true, grounded friendships that carried me through my entire career.”
