Opposition mounts to Biden’s OCC pick, fears she could ‘regulate crypto into oblivion’ By Cointelegraph

Resistance is mounting to U.S. President Joe Biden’s reported plans to tap a staunch banking and crypto critic to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
The proposed nomination of law professor, Saule Omarova, to head the federal bank regulatory agency has raised eyebrows in political and financial circles as she is widely seen as anti crypto and anti big banks.
