Opioid maker Insys’ founder, others lose appeals of convictions

Article content BOSTON — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the jury convictions of Insys Therapeutics Inc founder John Kapoor and four other company officials, over their roles in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe addictive opioids and defraud insurers into paying for them. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled 3-0 that “unalloyed greed” drove the defendants to market the fentanyl spray Subsys to “pill mill” doctors, who would then prescribe it to patients with no medical need.

Article content In a 138-page decision, Circuit Judge Bruce Selya wrote that Insys and Kapoor, who had been chief executive, deserved “great credit” for developing Subsys to treat cancer pain, but in the pursuit of profit “turned what should have been a blessing into a curse.” Kapoor, 77, was convicted in 2019 and is serving a 5-1/2-year prison sentence. He remains the highest-ranking pharmaceutical executive convicted for helping fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-states-rush-meet-deadline-join-26-billion-opioid-settlement-2021-08-19. His co-defendants Michael Gurry, Sunrise Lee, Joseph Rowan and Richard Simon were sentenced to terms ranging from one to 2-3/4 years.