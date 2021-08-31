OpenSea’s team of 37 staff is currently handling 98% of combined NFT volumes By Cointelegraph

OpenSea head of product Nate Chastain posted a plea for help, revealing the popular marketplace currently comprises just 37 people on staf despite currently processing 98% of all NFT volumes.

The world’s largest nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, OpenSea is desperately in need of staff as NFT mania continues to ramp up.