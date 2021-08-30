OpenSea’s team of 37 staff are currently handling 98% of combined NFT volumes By Cointelegraph

OpenSea’s Head of Product Nate Chastain posted a plea for help, revealing the popular marketplace currently comprises just 37 people despite currently processing 98% of all NFT volumes.

The world’s largest nonfungible token marketplace, OpenSea, is desperately in need of staff as NFT mania continues to ramp up.