OpenSea’s NFT volume down 50% after monumental surge in August By Cointelegraph

Following a colossal surge of $4B sales volume throughout the month of August for the leading nonfungible token, or NFT, marketplace OpenSea, recent figures indicate a metaphoric return to earth after propulsion to the mighty heights of the moon.
NFT marketplaces have largely paralleled the bearish momentum witnessed across the cryptocurrency markets across the last week, as platforms, collections and floor prices all suffer corrections.
