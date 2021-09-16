OpenSea exec used the platform’s influence to pump his own NFTs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
OpenSea exec used the platform’s influence to pump his own NFTs

An OpenSea executive has been outed for hyping nonfungible tokens he purchased and then featuring them on the homepage of the popular NFT marketplace — a move that presumably allowed him to sell the art pieces for a quick profit.

Nate Chastain, who serves as OpenSea’s head of product, allegedly used burner wallets to purchase NFTs, which were then featured on the front page of OpenSea — where they’d receive the most attention — before unloading them. A Reddit user documented the whole ordeal by publishing the transaction details.