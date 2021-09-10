OpenSea bug appears to have destroyed nearly $100K in NFTs By Cointelegraph

Reports have emerged that a bug on OpenSea’s marketplace has deleted user-owned NFTs worth 28.44 Ether (ETH), nearly $100,000 at the time of writing.
The information was revealed online by Nick Johnson, lead developer of Name Service, or ENS, who reportedly lost an NFT that was linked to the first ENS named rilxxlir.eth. ENS is a naming system that allows users to store text-based content as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain.
