OpenOcean – the First CEX and DEX Aggregator to Partner With Fantom By CoinQuora

OpenOcean – the First CEX and DEX Aggregator to Partner With Fantom



OpenOcean and Fantom announced their collaboration.

The two aim to offer users more trading opportunities at the best prices.

OpenOcean, one of the world’s leading DeFi and CeFi full aggregation protocols, announced its successful collaboration with Fantom. This also includes Fantom’s leading DEXes, SpookySwap, SpiritSwap, SushiSwap, and Curve. Furthermore, users of OpenOcean now have access to more trading opportunities with the best prices.

In detail, OpenOcean’s decision to aggregate Fantom was based on community votes and inquiries from Fantom-based assets — just like its integration with Avalanche last August. In detail, OpenOcean has already aggregated 10 networks and more than 45 DEXes and CEXes since its inception last September 2020. To date, it now has a total of more than 300,000 individual active addresses trading on its platform.

Commenting on this, OpenOcean Co-founder, Cindy said,