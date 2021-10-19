OpenOcean Atlantic Outperforms Other Leading DEX Aggregators By CoinQuora

OpenOcean Atlantic Outperforms Other Leading DEX Aggregators



OpenOcean continues to provide users with the best trades on assets across networks.

Its Atlantic version successfully outperformed other leading DEX aggregators.

Now, OpenOcean is considered a go-to place for best-priced cross-chain swaps.

OpenOcean positions itself as one of the best go-to places for best-priced cross-chain swaps. The combination of capital efficiency and intelligent wealth management services has attracted interest from different institutions. With that said, OpenOcean makes it possible for everyone to enter the vast ocean of liquidity in the cryptocurrency sphere.

Furthermore, the launch of its OpenOcean V2 — OpenOcean Atlantic, offers a lot of new features. Firstly, it runs across different aggregated networks like Binance Smart Chain, , Polygon, , and Fantom. It also supports OKExChain, Tron, Ontology, and Heco. The team further mentioned that later on, it will support as well. As a result, users will be able to maximize returns; hence, outperforming other DEX aggregators in the market. What’s more, all these features and benefits are free of charge.

To add on, OpenOcean Atlantic implements a superior algorithm and protocol upgrade, so users can trade for the best possible returns. The algorithm, moreover, leverages multiple parameters such as better price, low gas fee and slippage, as well as optimized routing. Because of this, users will no longer need to worry about other aspects like high fees when exploring different routes. Instead, OpenOcean Atlantic will ensure to give them the most out of each swap.

According to the team behind OpenOcean, the Atlantic version has undergone rigorous testing. About 4,587 test cases on BSC were conducted, to determine if higher-than-expected returns kept up. Sixty per cent (60%) of the result of these test cases shows that Atlantic is actually better than most DEX aggregators today. The team experimented with its native solution, ParaSwap and 1inch across multiple batches with various trade volumes which is conducted on different blockchains.

Even beyond the OpenOcean Atlantic upgrade, the team also mentioned that they have enhanced the routing algorithm, front page, and roadmap. More so, trading terminals will be overhauled soon and provide enhanced features. In addition, the team said there will be a future update that will bring stop-loss and limit orders to OpenOcean Atlantic. With this, users will no longer need to wait around for certain market conditions. Indeed, this is something that the public can look forward to, in the future of grid trading for volatile assets.

To note, OpenOcean was established in September 2020. Since then, it has achieved numerous milestones. Currently, its technology stack has run smoothly since last year and continues to aggregate 10 networks and over 50 exchanges. There are over 350,000 active addresses on the platform as well. OOE, its native utility token, which launched in 2021, is being used for governance voting, trading, and supplying liquidity.

OpenOcean proves that it’s taking the next step in providing its users with the best trades on digital assets across multiple networks. In fact, its Atlantic version has actually outperformed the returns of any other market solution. Moreover, as mentioned by its team, they will continue to tweak and improve the products and services of OpenOcean. Specifically, it aims to focus on improving spot trading and derivative aggregations — two features that will be beneficial for global traders.

In conclusion, the team is still exploring opportunities for margin trading to achieve greater capital efficiency in trading — all for the benefit of the users.

