OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

By Anthony Di Paola

The OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group.

There’s little chance of Iranian barrels returning to global markets this year and U.S. shale producers aren’t investing enough to raise output quickly, according to the world’s largest independent oil trader.

“Control of pricing is very much in the hands of OPEC+,” Mike Muller, the head of Asia for Vitol, said on a Sunday webinar hosted by Dubai-based consultancy Gulf Intelligence. In the U.S., “the rig count is simply not there for production to catch up in a way that would be necessary if you needed extra oil.”