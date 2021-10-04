OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher

Article content LONDON — OPEC+ said on Monday it would stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to three-year highs and adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations fear will derail an economic recovery from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, have faced calls for additional supplies from big consumers, such as the United States and India, after oil surged more than 50% this year.

Article content OPEC+ “reconfirmed the production adjustment plan” that it previously agreed that would see 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) added in November, the group said in a statement issued after online ministerial talks. Brent crude roared above $81 a barrel on news that the group would stay with its plan for gradual additional production. “We will be monitoring the situation, as we know, demand usually falls in the fourth quarter, our plans on increasing (output) are even, we will be watching how the market will be balanced,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. An OPEC+ source had told Reuters before Monday’s ministerial talks that the group had faced pressure to ramp up production faster, but added: “We are scared of the fourth wave of corona, no one wants to make any big moves.”