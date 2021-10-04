OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher

Article content LONDON — OPEC+ said on Monday it would stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to three-year highs and adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations fear will derail an economic recovery from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, have faced calls for from big consumers, such as the United States and India, for extra supplies after oil prices surged more than 50% this year.

Article content OPEC+ “reconfirmed the production adjustment plan,” the group said in a statement issued after online ministerial talks, referring to a previously agreed deal under which 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) would be added in November, Brent crude roared above $81 a barrel on news that the group would stay with its plan for gradual additional production, rather than offering more supply to the market. “We will be monitoring the situation, as we know, demand usually falls in the fourth quarter,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks, adding that he believed the market is now balanced. An OPEC+ source had told Reuters shortly before Monday’s ministerial talks that the group had faced pressure to ramp up production faster, but added: “We are scared of the fourth wave of corona; no one wants to make any big moves.”