OPEC+, Saudis Will Stick With Cautious Output Stance, Says Vitol

On Friday, a day after OPEC+ stuck to its plan to boost output only at a gradual pace, Saudi Aramco hiked December prices for customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe. The state producer’s month-on-month increase for its main Asian grade was the third-largest this century, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia’s larger-than-expected rise in oil prices is a signal it will resist U.S. pressure to pump more crude, according to Vitol Group.

U.S. President Joe Biden put pressure on OPEC+ to speed up the easing of supply curbs that began last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Oil has surged around 60% since 2020 to move than $80 a barrel because of the global economic recovery and OPEC+’s cuts. That’s hit American drivers by pushing gasoline up to a seven-year high of $3.70 a gallon.

Aramco “went further than anyone expected,” Muller said earlier on a webinar hosted by Dubai-based consultancy Gulf Intelligence. “That was a signal to those that were critiquing OPEC+ for not putting enough oil on the market. The Saudis felt they can indeed make higher prices stick.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners — a 23-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — opted on Thursday to keep raising daily crude output by 400,000 barrels a month. Biden’s energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, said the U.S. is considering releasing crude from its strategic petroleum reserves as a response. The White House may seek to co-ordinate any sell down with other major importers such as Japan and China.

“The market does seem to have an expectation that there’ll be some form of SPR release,” Muller said. Still, “the market is in a position where inventories are low and supplies are tight. The Saudis are pricing their oil accordingly.”

