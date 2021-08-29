Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

KUWAIT — The 400,000 barrel per day increase in oil output agreed by OPEC+ nations in previous gatherings might be reconsidered at its next meeting on Sept. 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

Economies of East Asian countries and China remain affected by COVID-19 and caution must be exercised, Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares told Reuters on the sildelines of a government-sponsored event in Kuwait City.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Editing by David Goodman )