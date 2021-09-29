OP Crypto Capital founder cites gaming, Web 3 as drivers of crypto economy By Cointelegraph

OP Crypto Capital founder cites gaming, Web 3 as drivers of crypto economy



Fresh off the launch of its $25 million venture fund, OP Crypto Capital Management Ltd. seeks to play a more active role in the lifecycle of blockchain startups ranging from gaming to Web 3.0. Former Huobi executive turned founder David Gan spoke with Cointelegraph about the transition from his former company, the growth potential of crypto niches and the role his fund will play in bootstrapping the next generation of crypto startups.

