Ontario Teachers’ Targets 45% Cut in Carbon Emissions by 2025

The pension fund also plans to cut carbon emissions intensity 67% by 2030, compared with its 2019 baseline. These emission reduction targets cover all the fund’s real assets, private natural resources, equity and corporate credit holdings across public and private markets, including external managers, it said in a statement

(Bloomberg) — The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is aiming for a 45% reduction in the amount of carbon its investment holdings release into the atmosphere by 2025 as part of an effort to reach net-zero emissions within three decades.

Article content

“Climate change permeates the entire investing landscape,” Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo said in the statement. “Tackling it requires substantial effort and massive amounts of capital.”

The pension fund has committed more than C$5 billion ($3.9 billion) to climate and transition solutions to date, according to the statement. As of June, its portfolio included more than C$30 billion in green investments such as renewable energy, energy storage, electrification, electricity transmission, energy efficiency and green real estate.

The fund manages C$228 billion of retirement savings for educators in Canada’s most populous province.

The pledge comes nine months after it vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050.

As part of its net-zero plan, Ontario Teachers’ plans to increase investments in companies that generate clean energy, reduce demand for fossil fuels and build a sustainable economy. It will actively invest in transition assets to secure future direct and tangible reductions in carbon emissions.

The Teachers’ fund also plans to issue more green bonds, using the proceeds for climate opportunities. The Toronto-based fund manager issued its first green bond last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com