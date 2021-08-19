OnlyFans To Block Sexually Explicit Content Starting October 1st

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

U.K. based company OnlyFans soared in popularity during the pandemic as people around the globe were looking for new sources of income. While the platform’s original purpose was for users to create exclusive content for purchase, it quickly become known as a popular way to get to the bag using adult content, and it looks like that era is coming to an end.

As we previously reported, OnlyFans announced the company was looking for funding to move away from adult content. According to Bloomberg, OF will begin sweeping the site for adult content and blocking anything deemed sexually explicit.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said.

While the site will still allow users topmost partially nude photos and videos, adult content must fit within the platform’s new guidelines in order to remain live on the site. Many of the site’s most-popular creators post adult content, and the platform has been praised for creating a safe space for sex workers to do their jobs, Because of this, the company announced it is committed to all of its users.

“We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million content creators that have earned for $5 billion on our platform,” the company said. “We will actively support and guide our creators through this change.”

Bloomberg reports the change comes as OnlyFans looks for new funding to help the platform become a mainstream media company. According to reports, backers are looking to invest more than $1 billion into the effort.

Details regarding the new guidelines are scarce, but OnlyFans said it will be providing a more in depth look into the changes in days to come.

